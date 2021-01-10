Left Menu
Development News Edition

91 crows, 27 ducks found dead in 15 Delhi Development Authority parks

As many as 91 crows and 27 ducks were found dead across 15 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks in Delhi, the DDA said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:29 IST
91 crows, 27 ducks found dead in 15 Delhi Development Authority parks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 91 crows and 27 ducks were found dead across 15 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks in Delhi, the DDA said on Sunday. According to an official release, Green Area Sanjay Lake at Trilokpuri Phase-I, II and III was declared as 'Alert Zone'. Besides this, 104 samples have been sent for Bird Flu test, the reports of which are awaited.

Rapid Response Team (RRT) of Animal Husbandry, GNCTD visited Sanjay Lake on Saturday and Sunday and collected samples for suitable action. In the meanwhile, prescriptions have been given by them, and now requisite preventive measures are being taken as per their advisory, the release said. A total of 24 crows were reported dead at the District Park and Plantation at Sarita Vihar. The dead crows have been buried deep into the ground. Requisite preventive measures are being taken as per advisory of Animal Husbandry, GNCTD.

Moreover, 14 crows were also reported dead in Central nursery located in Sector 5, Dwarka. The dead crows have been buried deep into the ground. Requisite preventive measures are being taken as per advisory of Animal Husbandry. As many as 16 crows were also dead in Hastsal Park. As precautionary measure park is closed till further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment ban

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

15-year-old girl raped by man in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home by a man from her village here when her parents had gone out, police said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, they said.Circle Officer Mahendra Pal S...

Himachal: Congress, BJP claim victory in civic body polls

Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victory in the civic body polls, the voting for which was held in the state on Sunday.Though municipal and panchayat elections in the hill state are not held on party symbols, Himachal Pradesh Chief Min...

Fire: BJP calls for bandh on Jan 11 in Bhandara district

The BJP has called for a bandhin Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to expressanguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at thedistrict hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reporters...

BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal Assembly polls: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday claimed the people of West Bengal are angry with the Mamata Banerjee government and the BJP will win over 200 of 294 seats in the state assembly elections slated for April-May this year.In a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021