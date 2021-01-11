Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed grief on the passing away of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao.

ANI | New Delhi/Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-01-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 11:50 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao
89-year-old Turlapati Kutumba Rao passed away at around 12.30 AM in Vijayawada on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed grief on the passing away of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao. Rao, 89-year-old, passed away at around 12.30 AM in Vijayawada on Monday.

"I have had long association with Sri Rao, who was a multi-faceted personality and an institution by himself--a freedom fighter, social worker, writer, renowned journalist and a great human being..." "During my recent visit to Vijayawada, Sri Rao had called on me at Swarna Bharat Trust, where I was staying. I had a lively discussion on a wide variety of topics with Sri Rao, who looked quite energetic and enthusiastic like always," the Vice President said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed their condolences over Rao's demise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the islands day-to-day name, aiming to avoid confusion with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijings stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty. Exi...

China says WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive Thursday

A World Health Organization WHO team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, Chinese authorities said on Monday.Lack of authorisation from Beijing had delayed ...

''Whether you have faith or not, we are the Supreme Court of India, we will do our job'': SC to farmer unions protesting farm laws.

Whether you have faith or not, we are the Supreme Court of India, we will do our job SC to farmer unions protesting farm laws....

India returns captured PLA soldier to China

A Chinese soldier, who was apprehended by the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh three days ago, was handed back to China on Monday, official sources said.The soldier of the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army PLA was apprehended at the southern ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021