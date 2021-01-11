Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed grief on the passing away of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao. Rao, 89-year-old, passed away at around 12.30 AM in Vijayawada on Monday.

"I have had long association with Sri Rao, who was a multi-faceted personality and an institution by himself--a freedom fighter, social worker, writer, renowned journalist and a great human being..." "During my recent visit to Vijayawada, Sri Rao had called on me at Swarna Bharat Trust, where I was staying. I had a lively discussion on a wide variety of topics with Sri Rao, who looked quite energetic and enthusiastic like always," the Vice President said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed their condolences over Rao's demise. (ANI)

