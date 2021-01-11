Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 224 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded a total of 224 new COVID-19 cases, 461 discharges, and one death on Sunday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:56 IST
Telangana reports 224 new COVID cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana recorded a total of 224 new COVID-19 cases, 461 discharges, and one death on Sunday. The State Health Department said that the total count for the COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,90,008. The tally of deaths and discharges stand at 1,566 and 2,83,924 respectively.

There are 4,518 active Covid-19 cases in the state. The recovery rate of Telangana stands at 97.90% whereas that of India is 96.4%. The fatality rate in the state due to COVID is 0.54% and that of India is 1.4%. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with a network of health professional...

No. of people testing positive for UK variant of coronavirus climbs to 96 in India: Govt

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India has climbed to 96, the health ministry said on Monday.Till Saturday, the number of such people was 90.The total number of persons found infected wit...

SC adjourns hearing in plea challenging provisions under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing for next week in a plea filed by Buffalo Traders Welfare Association challenging the validity of certain provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. A Bench headed by Chief Ju...

Passenger vehicle registrations grow 24 pc y-o-y in Dec: FADA

Automobile registrations across the country grew by 11 per cent in December from the year-ago period with passenger vehicles marking a growth of 24 per cent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association FADA said on Monday. FADA Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021