Telangana reports 224 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded a total of 224 new COVID-19 cases, 461 discharges, and one death on Sunday. The State Health Department said that the total count for the COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,90,008. The tally of deaths and discharges stand at 1,566 and 2,83,924 respectively.

There are 4,518 active Covid-19 cases in the state. The recovery rate of Telangana stands at 97.90% whereas that of India is 96.4%. The fatality rate in the state due to COVID is 0.54% and that of India is 1.4%. (ANI)

