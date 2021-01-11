Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: 3 killed in elephant attacks in Jashpur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:09 IST
Chhattisgarh: 3 killed in elephant attacks in Jashpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons have been killed in separate incidents of attack by elephants in Chhattisgarh'sJashpur district, a forest official said on Monday.

The incidents took place late Sunday evening inPathalgaon forest range of the district, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

As per the official, a 50-year-old native of Saraitolavillage, identified as one Dilsai Ram Chauhan, was returning on foot after work from nearby Dumarbahar village when he was attacked by an elephant.

Despite being advised by forest personnel not to take that route because of the presence of jumbos, Chauhan took the route, he said.

The official said two more persons, identified as Jagat Ram (62) and Karu (65), were trampled to death by wild elephants at separate places in the district's Jhimki village.

Family members of each of the deceased were given an immediate aid of Rs 25,000. The remaining compensation of Rs5.75 lakh each will be given after the completion of formalities, he said.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thickly forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur, and Korea districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 delayed for 1 month, What can happen to Armin-Eren in Chapter 139?

The manga lovers across the world are quite happy with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, the disappointing part is that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be delayed for a month. Read further to know more in details....

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021