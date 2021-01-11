Chhattisgarh: 3 killed in elephant attacks in Jashpur

Three persons have been killed in separate incidents of attack by elephants in Chhattisgarh'sJashpur district, a forest official said on Monday.

The incidents took place late Sunday evening inPathalgaon forest range of the district, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

As per the official, a 50-year-old native of Saraitolavillage, identified as one Dilsai Ram Chauhan, was returning on foot after work from nearby Dumarbahar village when he was attacked by an elephant.

Despite being advised by forest personnel not to take that route because of the presence of jumbos, Chauhan took the route, he said.

The official said two more persons, identified as Jagat Ram (62) and Karu (65), were trampled to death by wild elephants at separate places in the district's Jhimki village.

Family members of each of the deceased were given an immediate aid of Rs 25,000. The remaining compensation of Rs5.75 lakh each will be given after the completion of formalities, he said.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thickly forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur, and Korea districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

