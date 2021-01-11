Left Menu
Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu likely to witness heavy rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD

Parts of Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Parts of Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. In a tweet, IMD said, "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 3 days and significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter."

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe on 11th and 12th January, 2021," IMD added. The Regional Meteorological Centre, in its daily weather report also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains for today and tomorrow.

"Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over south Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal area," stated RMC, Chennai. (ANI)

