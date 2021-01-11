Left Menu
Pokhriyal reviews progress on implementing new education policy

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' held a high-level meeting with top officials of the Education Ministry at his residence here on Monday to review the progress made regarding the implementation of New Education Policy 2020.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Officials said that during the hour-long meeting, the Education Minister reviewed the progress made regarding the implementation of NEP 2020. An official told ANI that the meeting discussed the goal in NEP 2020 to universalise education from pre-school to secondary level.

"The minister reviewed the progress made in the implementation of NEP in the situation created by COVID -19. Due to the pandemic, the NEP could not progress as expected. With the situation starting to get normal and the possibility of educational institutions opening gradually, the ministry is making all efforts to speed up the implementation of the policy," the official added. The Union Cabinet in July last year approved the new Education Policy which has several goals including universalising education from pre-school to secondary level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

