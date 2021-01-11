Left Menu
Sikh museum set up at Singhu border to inspire farmers, youth

Mohali-based artist Parvinder Singh has set up a Sikh museum at Singhu Border in order to inspire the protesting farmers and youth at the site.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:50 IST
Mohali-based artist Parvinder Singh set up a Sikh museum at Singhu border [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"This is a museum based in Mohali. By profession, I am a scooter mechanic and have been working for the past 20 years. In our religion, we have many martyrs who sacrificed their lives for us and the present generation doesn't know about the Sikh history. I want to make a museum which teaches them about the past," Parvinder Singh told ANI. Two trolleys displayed at Singhu border display four sahibzaade's martyrdom and Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice.

"I have shown three Sikhs martyred by Aurangzeb. One was Matidas who was forced to convert but after his refusal, he was killed. His brother Dayalaji was thrown in boiling hot water and another brother of his, Satidas was set on fire," Singh added. Singh aspires to make a wax museum like Madame Tussaud's of London based on those who contributed to build the country.

"If Sangat (Sikh congregation) supports us then we will make wax museum just like Madame Tussaud of London. We will make models of all those who have done good for the country and hope to expand it. Although we have less budget right now but we expect people's support in future," Singh said. Talking about what inspired him to bring the museum to Singhu border, the artist said, "I read daily about the protest and then I decided to bring these models to Delhi and I hope to get the support of the Sangat."

The Sikh museum became a star attraction as many people saw these decorated trolleys as a way to showcase the past history of the religion and also it serves to inspire the youth. A protesting farmer from Amritsar, Amrik Singh said, "I really feel good after seeing these models and it refreshes the old history of our culture. The present generation will see this and get inspired."

Similar sentiments were echoed by Darshan Singh from Punjab's Sangrur who said, "We have been hearing about the culture and Sikh history since childhood. These models will tell people about the culture to those who are not aware of it as our forefathers have gone through a lot for us." Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

