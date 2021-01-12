Telagana reports 301 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI) Telangana recorded a total of 301 new COVID-19 cases, 293 discharges and two deaths on Monday.

Updated: 12-01-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI) Telangana recorded a total of 301 new COVID-19 cases, 293 discharges and two deaths on Monday. The State Health Department said that the total count for the COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,90,309. The tally of discharges and deaths stand at 2,84,217 and 1,568 respectively.

There are 4,524 active cases in the state. India added 12,584 cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 1,04,79, 179, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With 18,385 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,11,294. As many as 167 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,327. According to the Ministry of Health, India has 2,16,558 active COVID-19 cases currently. (ANI)

