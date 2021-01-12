Left Menu
Odisha on Tuesday reported 225 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:05 IST
Odisha reports 225 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha on Tuesday reported 225 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha. Till Tuesday, a total of 72,29,948 samples were tested in the state of which 3,32,331 samples have tested positive including the new cases. Active cases are 2,113.

The new COVID recoveries in the state are 228 making the total recoveries in the state stand at 3,28,271. However, only one death was reported in the state making the total death toll rise to 1,892.

India added 12,584 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 1,04,79,179, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With 18,385 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,11,294.

As many as 167 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,327. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

