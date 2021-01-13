Left Menu
IndiGo airlines manager shot dead in Patna

Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo Airlines, who was shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on Tuesday, later died of his injuries.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified bike-borne men shot at him and he was admitted to a hospital.

RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav leader expressed sadness at the incident and slammed the state government. "Power-protected criminals killed airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh outside his residence in Patna. He was affable and friendly. I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace. Now criminals are running the government in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet.

BJP leader Vivek Thakur described the killing of Indigo station head "as sad and serious". He said the police should reach a conclusion concerning the case in the next few days or hand it over to CBI. (ANI)

