Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fasal Bima Yojana completes five years today, PM Modi congratulates beneficiaries

As PM Fasal Bima Yojana completed five years today since its launch in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated beneficiaries of the scheme said that it has increased coverage, mitigated risk, and benefitted crores of farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:31 IST
Fasal Bima Yojana completes five years today, PM Modi congratulates beneficiaries
PM Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

As PM Fasal Bima Yojana completed five years today since its launch in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated beneficiaries of the scheme said that it has increased coverage, mitigated risk, and benefitted crores of farmers. "An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk and benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme. #FasalBima4SafalKisan," PM Modi tweeted.

"How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers? How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims? These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App's Your Voice Section. #FasalBima4SafalKisan," he said in another tweet. Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers to insure their crops.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on completion of 5 years of Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme. I want to urge all the farming brothers that if you have not yet insured your crop, then get your crop insured today," he tweeted. According to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, more than 5.5 crores farmers' applications are enrolled under PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) every year.

PMFBY, a comprehensive coverage, protecting farmers from sowing to post-harvest by combining extensive uses of technology to assess crop losses was launched from Kharif season in 2016. The PMFBY has been restructured with states given the option to determine the scale of finance at the district level as per average yield. The central subsidy will be 30 percent for unirrigated crops and 25 per cent for irrigated areas.

Farmers who have taken agriculture crop loans should take insurance in that bank itself. Under the scheme, only 2 per cent of the insurance amount for paddy, pulses, groundnut, corn and millet has to be paid and only 5 per cent of total insurance amount for cotton crops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in S.Korea, says fire official

Six workers were injured on Wednesday due to a chemical leak at LG Display Cos factory in South Korea, an official at a local fire station said. LG Display, which supplies mobile displays to Apple Inc. , said it was looking into the cause o...

Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder

Divers searching for a crashed jets cockpit voice recorder were sifting through mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands on Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the ...

REUTERS NEXT-PE firm Privavera chairman says remain optimistic about China's Ant Group

Private equity firm Primavera Group, which counts Chinas Ant Group as one of its portfolio companies, remains optimistic about the financial technology giant, its chairman Fred Hu said on Wednesday, despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown....

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021