Coriander futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:36 IST
Coriander prices on Wednesday rose Rs 96 to Rs 5,788 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for January delivery went up Rs 96, or 1.69 per cent, to Rs 5,788 per quintal with an open interest of 1,490 lots.

For April delivery, price went up Rs 22, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 6,110 per quintal with an open interest of 1600 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

