Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget 2021: PMFAI demands GST reduction on pesticides to 5 pc from 18 pc

Considering the prevailing economic scenario, it calls for special focus and support for sustainable growth of Indian agriculture, he added.The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 15:02 IST
Budget 2021: PMFAI demands GST reduction on pesticides to 5 pc from 18 pc

The Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) on Wednesday demanded that the government in the forthcoming Budget should reduce GST to 5 per cent from the current 18 per cent on pesticides in line with other farm inputs like seeds and fertilisers.

That apart, the government should increase duty drawback (export benefits) of pesticides from the present 2 per cent to 13 per cent besides increasing import duty on technical and finished pesticides to 20-30 per cent to protect the domestic agro-chemicals industry, it said in a statement.

The PMFAI also urged the government to extend a financial support and other development assistance for developing technologies for intermediates and technical grade pesticides indigenously under 'Make in India' programme.

These were four key demands the PMFAI -- which represents over 200 small, medium, and large-scale Indian pesticide manufacturers, formulators, and traders -- made in a representation submitted to the Fertiliser and Chemicals Ministry, it added.

''The GST reduction will help bring three-fourth of the total farmers in India, who are outside the ambit now, protect their crops without causing any substantial loss to the central exchequer. This will help farmers harvest crops with minimal loss and secure better returns too,” PMFAI President Pradip Dave said.

Agriculture is the only sector which has shown resilience and grown 3.5-4 per cent in the last quarter. Considering the prevailing economic scenario, it calls for special focus and support for sustainable growth of Indian agriculture, he added.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC criticises MCDs, asks how fee for cashless treatment can be charged if there is no tie-up

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised three municipal corporations in Delhi for not providing cashless medical services to their retired employees including teachers despite charging subscription fee from them. The Bench of Justice D...

Sebi reduces registration fee for investment advisors

Markets regulator Sebi has cut down application and registration fees for individuals and corporates seeking a registered investment advisor status.Now, individuals and firms partnership will have to pay Rs 2,000 while applying for an inves...

Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India, teams up with Airtel

Amazon on Wednesday announced its first mobile-only Prime Video plan at a starting price of Rs 89 per month as it looks to woo entertainment-hungry smartphone users in the country.The single-user plan will initially be available for Bharti ...

The Little Things: Jared Leto reveals Sparma’s similarity with Joker in Suicide Squad

The crime psychological thriller film The Little Things is set to hit the theatres on January 29. The film will also have a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for one month as part of Warner Bros. plans for all of its 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021