Odisha reports 210 new COVID-19 cases
Odisha's total COVID-19 went up to 3,32,541 on Wednesday with 210 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:19 IST
Odisha's total COVID-19 went up to 3,32,541 on Wednesday with 210 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state. A total of 122 new cases were reported in quarantine centres and 88 among local contacts in the last 24 hours, according to the Information & Public Relations Dept. Govt. of Odisha.
As per the district-wise count, Angul witnessed the maximum number of cases at 24 followed by Balasore (9), Bargarh (8), Bhadrak (2), Balangir (7), Cuttack (14), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (2), Gajapati (5), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (4), Jajpur (9), Jharsuguda (13), Kalahandi (4), Kendrapada (2), Keonjhar (1), Khurda (13), Malkangiri (8), Mayurbhanj (8), Nuapada (5), Puri (10) and Rayagada (7). There are 2,141 active cases in the state currently. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Foresee slight extension of suspension of UK flights: Aviation Minister Puri
I foresee slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
India-UK flights to remain suspended till Jan 7: Puri
India-UK flights to remain suspended till Jan 7: Puri
Patnaik writes to PM, urges him to set up airport in Puri