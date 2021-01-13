APEDA making efforts to prepare action plan to boost millet exports

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:05 IST
Agri export body APEDA is making efforts to prepare an action plan to increase export of millet and millet products for five years between 2021 and 2026, the government said on Wednesday.

The commerce and industry ministry said efforts would be made on identification of organic millet clusters, registration of FPOs and exporters of millets at farmer connect portal developed by APEDA. These will help them in interaction for buy and sale activities, and identification of new potential international markets for promotion of Indian millets.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in association with Andhra Pradesh Drought Mitigation Project (APDMP), a project funded by IFAD, organised a virtual buyer-seller meet on Wednesday with millet exporters and FPOs for establishing marketing linkages.

''Considering the potential of increasing exports of millets and millet products and the focus given by the government for development of the millet sector of nurti cereals, APEDA is closely interacting with the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) and other stakeholders...for perspective planning of five years,'' the ministry stated.

Increasing interest in reviving the consumption of millets across various countries is favouring the growth prospects of this product in recent years within the country and for exports as well, it added.

Millet is a common term to categorise small-seeded grasses that are often termed nutri-cereals and includes sorghum, pearl millet, ragi, small millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, barnyard millet, kodo millet and other millets. Millets are the cereal crops generally small-seeded and known for high-nutritive value.

