Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa extends greetings on Makar Sankranti

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:09 IST
Yediyurappa extends greetings on Makar Sankranti
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo: ANI/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. "Makara Sankranthi Greetings to all. The harvest festival is a moment to celebrate the hard work and enterprise of our Annadatas. May this festival bring good health and prosperity to all celebrating Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan and Poush", Yediyurappa tweeted on Thursday.

The Karnataka CM also offered 'Gau Puja' at his residence and office on the occasion. Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious times in a year that marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan. It is observed on 14th January every year and is known by different names across various parts of the country, like Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat

New Delhi, Jan 14 PTI All three municipal corporations in Delhi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat after samples taken from markets tested negative for bird flu, officials said.East Delh...

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 64804.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48815.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49011.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 140...

Russia's prison authority to seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest before court hearing - RIA

Russias prison authority said on Thursday it would seek to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before a court hearing he is due to attend once he returns to Russia, the RIA news agency reported.Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vlad...

Newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group Jerry Mabena congratulated

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has congratulated the newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group TTG, Jerry Mabena and wished him success in their new venture.Mabena and his team successfully concluded a deal in which they acquire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021