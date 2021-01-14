Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM inaugurates several pro-public projects in Kalahandi

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 54 development projects and laid the foundation for 52 projects in the Kalahandi district of Odisha.

ANI | Kalahandi (Odisha) | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:40 IST
Odisha CM inaugurates several pro-public projects in Kalahandi
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addresses a public rally in Kalahandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 54 development projects and laid the foundation for 52 projects in the Kalahandi district of Odisha. The projects include Parbatigiri Megalift Canal System, Bisamagiri Irrigation Project and 13 Check Dams, Sandul Irrigation Project and 4 Mega Lift Irrigation Projects, and many other projects in irrigation, water supply, road, infrastructure development, and electricity to further expedite development in the district.

Addressing a public rally during his visit to Kalahandi, Patnaik said that Kalahandi is a model of development for the whole country now and is paving way for a new Odisha. "Kalahandi has now become the rice pot of Odisha and plays an important role in the country's food security," he said praising the development in the district.

"Every drop of the Indravati River has enriched the Kalahandi. In honour of the river and development of the district, museums and gardens will be built here," CM said adding that Kalahandi is a unique model of development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK over-50s celebrate coming vaccination with holiday bookings, TUI says

Holiday company TUI said the vaccine roll-out in Britain had boosted summer bookings from those aged 50 and over, with that age group accounting for 50 of all web bookings since the end of last year. With a highly transmissible new variant ...

Tennis-Murray a doubt for Australian Open after testing COVID-19 positive

Britains former world number one Andy Murray is doubtful for next months Australian Open after organisers confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.Murray, 33, was awarded a wildcard by organisers to play in ...

Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi in hospital for heart problems - ANSA

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been urgently admitted to hospital in Monte Carlo because of heart problems, his personal doctor told Italys ANSA news agency on Thursday.Alberto Zangrillo was quoted as saying he saw Berlusconi o...

Court grants bail to police official in case of candidates' impersonation in constable exams

A court here granted bail to a Delhi Police official on Thursday in a case of alleged impersonation of candidates in the examination conducted for recruitment of constable.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar granted bail to Head Cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021