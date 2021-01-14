Hungary orders slaughter of 101,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak

Hungary orders slaughter of 101,000 chickens after bird flu outbreakReuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:07 IST
Hungary's food safety authority NEBIH ordered the slaughter of 101,000 chickens on Thursday because of a bird flu outbreak, it said on its website.
The slaughter of the birds was ordered at a single egg-producing farm in central Hungary, with a 10km observation buffer zone set around the farm and international partners informed of the decision, the authority said.
A series of bird flu outbreaks have been reported on farms in Germany, France, Lithuania and elsewhere in Europe in recent weeks, with wild birds suspected to be spreading the disease.
