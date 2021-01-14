Nawab Malik's son-in-law sent to NCB custody till January 18 in drugs case

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drug case, has been sent to NCB custody till January 18. Earlier today, Sameer was sent for a medical check-up after which he was produced before a court.

Atul Sarpande, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of NCB said that other accused in the drug case namely -- Rahila Furniturewala and Karan Sajnani -- were also sent to NCB custody till January 16. "We wanted Sameer's custody for further investigation such as confronting him with earlier accused Karan and Rahila. We submitted some pictures to the court related to marijuana and other processed drug which they were dealing in," said Sarpande.

The prosecutor said that NCB had found evidence from Sameer regarding some chats indicating that he was planning to mix CBD oil and other chemicals with marijuana. "We have come to know that there were multiple transactions between Karan and Sameer Khan which was much more than Rs 20,000. He was involved in the commercial activity of drug so we have invoked 27A of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) act against him," NCB prosecutor said.

He said that during the NCB probe, the narcotics officials retrieved plenty of evidence from Sameer Khan's phone, adding that they could only retrieve "around 20 per cent of what we desire." Over accusation that Maharashtra Minister's son-in-law is a political target, SSP Sarpande said, "Allegations of political targeting of Sameer Khan are not true as he has been arrested in a follow-up investigation and we were not aware of him when this investigation began."

As per NCB, Karan Sajnani in his statement revealed that Sameer Khan has provided him financial help for the marketing of CBD infused marijuana. Karan and Sameer have chats on social media regarding the selling of the contraband and financing illicit business, NCB added. Multiple teams of the NCB, which are probing the drug case, are conducting raids in Mumbai since last night. In a tweet, Malik had said, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary."

Meanwhile, the NCB also detained a foreign national from a five-star hotel in Mumbai. As per the NCB, the man swallowed a powder-like substance which is suspected to be cocaine. This input was given to the investigating agency by UK national Karan Sajnani, who was arrested on Saturday after 200 kilograms of ganja and other drugs were seized from his possession. Sajnani was arrested along with Rahila Furniturewala, ex-manager of a Bollywood actress, and her sister Shaista Furniturewala.Recently, Mumbai's renowned 'Muchhad Paanwala' was also arrested in connection with the drug case. Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, was also interrogated by the NCB in Mumbai, regarding the same case. (ANI)

