Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hazare says he will launch hunger strike on farmers' issues in Delhi

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:06 IST
Hazare says he will launch hunger strike on farmers' issues in Delhi

Activist Anna Hazare on Thursdaywrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiteratedhis decision to launch ''the last hunger strike'' of his life onfarmers' issues in Delhi by January end.

The letter comes even as famrer unions are agitatingon Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws.

He will stage the fast by month-end, 83-year-oldHazare said, without specifying the date.

On December 14, Hazare had written to UnionAgriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, warning of a hungerstrike if his demands including the implementation of the M SSwaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture werenot fulfilled.

Another demand made by him was grant of autonomy tothe Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

''On the issue of farmers, I have had correspondence(with the Centre) five times, however, no response came.

''As a result, I have decided to go on the last hungerstrike of my life,'' said Hazare in his missive to the primeminister.

He wrote four letters to the concerned authority toseek permission to stage his hunger strike at the RamlilaMaidan in Delhi but no response came from their side too, hesaid.

Hazare, who was in the forefront of anti-corruptionmovement in 2011, reminded that when he went on a hungerstrike at the Ramlila Maidan, the then UPA government hadcalled a special session of Parliament.

''In that session, you and your senior ministers(leaders of the BJP, which was then in opposition at theCentre) had praised me, but now despite giving writtenassurances over the demands, you are not fulfilling them,'' hesaid.

He was enclosing a video of opposition MPs praisinghim in Parliament then, Hazare said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Texas woman charged with taking girl abroad for FGM in landmark U.S. case

By Emma Batha Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Texas woman has been charged with taking a girl abroad to undergo female genital mutilation FGM in the first such case in the United States, the justice department said.News of the indictm...

Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55

Kathleen Heddle, a three-time Olympic rowing champion for Canada, has died. She was 55.She died Monday at home in Vancouver, Rowing Canada said Wednesday in a statement on behalf of her family. Heddle had breast and lymph-node cancer follow...

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.The Labor Departments weekly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021