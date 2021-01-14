Hazare says he will launch hunger strike on farmers' issues in Delhi

Activist Anna Hazare on Thursdaywrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiteratedhis decision to launch ''the last hunger strike'' of his life onfarmers' issues in Delhi by January end.

The letter comes even as famrer unions are agitatingon Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws.

He will stage the fast by month-end, 83-year-oldHazare said, without specifying the date.

On December 14, Hazare had written to UnionAgriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, warning of a hungerstrike if his demands including the implementation of the M SSwaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture werenot fulfilled.

Another demand made by him was grant of autonomy tothe Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

''On the issue of farmers, I have had correspondence(with the Centre) five times, however, no response came.

''As a result, I have decided to go on the last hungerstrike of my life,'' said Hazare in his missive to the primeminister.

He wrote four letters to the concerned authority toseek permission to stage his hunger strike at the RamlilaMaidan in Delhi but no response came from their side too, hesaid.

Hazare, who was in the forefront of anti-corruptionmovement in 2011, reminded that when he went on a hungerstrike at the Ramlila Maidan, the then UPA government hadcalled a special session of Parliament.

''In that session, you and your senior ministers(leaders of the BJP, which was then in opposition at theCentre) had praised me, but now despite giving writtenassurances over the demands, you are not fulfilling them,'' hesaid.

He was enclosing a video of opposition MPs praisinghim in Parliament then, Hazare said.

