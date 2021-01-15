Drug case: NCB raids two places in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing into drug rackets involving several high-profile personalities, carried out raids at two places in Mumbai on Friday. This comes after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested and sent to NCB custody. He is currently being probed in connection with the case.

Recently, Mumbai's renowned 'Muchhad Paanwala' was arrested in the drug case. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was also probed in a drug-related case. He was questioned by the NCB on November 13, after raids were conducted at his residence on November 9. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

Earlier, the Bureau had conducted raids in the Bandra and Jhar areas of Mumbai and arrested UK Citizen Karan Sajnanai and Rahila Furniturewala, ex-manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. (ANI)

