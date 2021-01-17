Left Menu
Wild elephant kills farmer, injures another

PTI | Erode | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:00 IST
A wild elephant trampled todeath a farmer and injured another while they were guardingtheir tapioca crop in Kadambur Athiyur village in thedistrict, forest officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday midnight.

Periyasamy (46) and Sadaiyappan (50) were standingguard when the animal entered their land, the officials said.

On seeing the elephant, the two burst fire-crackers toscare the animal away, but it attacked the men.

Both sustained injuries and Sadaiyappan managed toescape. The elephant trampled Periyasamy to death and left,they said.

On Saturday morning, the villagers conveyed theinformation to the forest officials, who visited the spot.

Sadaiyappan is undergoing treatment in theGovernment Hospital, Sathyamangalam, they said.

