First-ever snowshoe run organised in Srinagar to boost winter sports

In a bid to boost winter sports in the Kashmir region, the Snowshoe Federation of India organized a snowshoe run cum interaction programme in Srinagar for the first time amid the heavy snowfall season.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:56 IST
Snowshoe Federation of India organised a snowshoe run cum interaction programme in Srinagar for the first time. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to boost winter sports in the Kashmir region, the Snowshoe Federation of India organized a snowshoe run cum interaction programme in Srinagar for the first time amid the heavy snowfall season. Athletes from different parts of Kashmir took part in this run recently, which is played in high snowfall regions like Europe. Gulzar Ahmad, who is part of the Snowshoe Association, said that the snowshoe run was organised in Srinagar keeping in view the scope of the sport in a winter tourism place like Kashmir.

"This is a not so popular game in Jammu and Kashmir but we have organized this for the first time in Srinagar. Last week we had organized an event. Now, this week we are organizing another event for the junior and senior category. Snowshoe equipment is required in this sport which is common in Gulmarg. The winter season remains for five months in Kashmir which leaves a lot of scope for such event," Gulzar Ahmad told ANI. Lauding the talent present in J-K region, Inayat Hussian, a member of the J-K Society for Trekking and Mountaineering said the youth of the region are excited about this new sport and are keen to showcase their talent.

"The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has an abundance of talent. A selection is taking place here today for the Khelo India event for the snowshoe run. This is a unique activity. The youth of the region are excited about the new sport. I think people here will get a great opportunity to showcase their talent. The Tourism Department and other departments need to step up to further this cause," said Inayat Hussian. Monmin Bilal, one of the players who participated in the games said, "We have come here to participate in the snowshoe race. We are participating in this for the first time. I am really excited and pleased about the event. This will be very beneficial for us."

Another participant Sahil Bashir Wani thanked the Snowshoe Federation of India for organizing the snow-run event. "Snowshoe Association is organizing an event here. The event was organized in under 19 categories and open categories. This game is played at an international level and is played in foreign countries. This is happening for the first time in Srinagar. I would like to thank the Snowshoe Federation of India," said Sahil Wani.

"If such events will be organized on regular basis, more and more people will be encouraged to take part in sports," he added. (ANI)

