Haridwar painted in colours of folk tradition, culture during Maha Kumbh Mela

A mix of religious and cultural features of Hinduism, Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has been filled with colors of folk tradition and culture this year. With "Paint My City", a campaign being run by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority has painted walls at the places of tourist interest from the Hindu mythology.

Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister, Madan Kaushik said that various organizations have been involved in decorating the Kumbh Mela area with paintings, as per the government's intention. "This year Kumbh will be divine and grand," he added.

"The state government is committed to the divine and grand Kumbh. Efforts are being made that crores of devotees coming here at Kumbh should also be familiar with the folk and cultural heritage of Uttarakhand," Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said. The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 will continue till April. It will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months, the Kaushik had said earlier.

The Maha Kumbh in Haridwar is being held after twelve years. (ANI)

