Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air Quality levels improve slightly to 'Very Poor' from 'Severe' category

Air pollution levels in Delhi on Monday dipped slightly leading to a marginal improvement in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) which was in 'Very Poor' category, that experts have attributed to moderate surface winds dispersing surface pollutants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:41 IST
Air Quality levels improve slightly to 'Very Poor' from 'Severe' category
Representative Image (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Air pollution levels in Delhi on Monday dipped slightly leading to a marginal improvement in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) which was in the "Very Poor" category, that experts have attributed to moderate surface winds dispersing surface pollutants. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi this morning improved to "Very Poor" category from the "Severe" category that it had been for the past few days. The air quality is likely to remain in the same category for the next two days, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

PM10 pollutants were recorded at 237 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 158, SAFAR said It predicted a slight increase in pollutants for Tuesday and further improvement is expected on January 20 in the lower end from the 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' category.

The national capital also continued to witness dense to moderate fog with low visibility. Visibility levels in Palam and Safdarjung parts of the city recorded at 500 meters, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department has predicted that the current spell of Dense to Very Dense Fog across Indo-Gangetic plains is very likely to reduce during next two to three days with likely occurrence of Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated to some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi among other areas. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 9 degree Celsius.

Several trains, including Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special, Saharsa-New Delhi, Prayagraj-Delhi Specials were running late according to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Northern Railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's Lee receives 30-month prison term in bribery trial

A South Korean court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to two and a half years in prison, the court said on Monday, which will have major ramifications for his leadership of the tech giant as well as Koreas views toward...

Tennis-Four more Australian Open participants infected with COVID-19

More players were forced into hard quarantine ahead of the Australian Open with officials confirming on Monday that four additional participants, including an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 among those arriving in Melbourne. Health a...

Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams, says Manish Sisodia

The students of Class 10 and 12 needed counselling and practice before appearing for their upcoming board examination, said Delhis Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic had been a tough time for the stud...

12 workers trapped week ago in China mine blast are alive

Chinese state media say 12 out of 22 workers trapped for a week by an explosion in a gold mine are alive, as hundreds of rescuers seek to bring them to safety.The Xinhua News Agency said Monday a note passed through a rescue shaft Sunday ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021