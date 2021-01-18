Air Quality levels improve slightly to 'Very Poor' from 'Severe' category

Air pollution levels in Delhi on Monday dipped slightly leading to a marginal improvement in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) which was in the "Very Poor" category, that experts have attributed to moderate surface winds dispersing surface pollutants. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi this morning improved to "Very Poor" category from the "Severe" category that it had been for the past few days. The air quality is likely to remain in the same category for the next two days, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

PM10 pollutants were recorded at 237 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 158, SAFAR said It predicted a slight increase in pollutants for Tuesday and further improvement is expected on January 20 in the lower end from the 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' category.

The national capital also continued to witness dense to moderate fog with low visibility. Visibility levels in Palam and Safdarjung parts of the city recorded at 500 meters, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department has predicted that the current spell of Dense to Very Dense Fog across Indo-Gangetic plains is very likely to reduce during next two to three days with likely occurrence of Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated to some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi among other areas. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 9 degree Celsius.

Several trains, including Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special, Saharsa-New Delhi, Prayagraj-Delhi Specials were running late according to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Northern Railways. (ANI)

