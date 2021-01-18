Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:49 IST
Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities to set up border markets along the country's borders with Afghanistan and Iran to boost employment opportunities and help curb smuggling.

The decision to establish border markets was taken in September last year with the objective to provide jobs and promote peace.

Khan chaired a review meeting here to discuss the establishment of such markets to provide job opportunities to local people and to control smuggling, according to his office.

''The establishment of these markets is critical for the prosperity of the population living in border areas of Balochistan and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,'' Khan said.

Khan was briefed on steps taken at the federal and provincial levels for the establishment of border markets to provide improved business facilities, trade promotion and employment opportunities to the local population.

The meeting concluded that out of 18 proposed border markets four will be established under pilot project.

Balochistan, which shares borders with both Afghanistan and Iran, is Pakistan's largest and most volatile province. It faces a multi-faceted threat from several armed groups, including the Taliban and other movements, seeking the province's secession from Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US Capitol goes into temporary lockdown after fire breaks out nearby

Ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration day, the US Capitol Hill on Monday went into a temporary lockdown after a fire broke out under a nearby bridge. The US Secret Service informed that the fire that prompted the lockdown was ext...

UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab

Britain is very concerned about governance in the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that there were concerns about its susceptibility to organised crime.The British Vi...

Blend it with Beckham: Neville hired to coach Inter Miami

Phil Neville and David Beckham won Premier League championships together at Manchester United. Theyre teaming up again with hopes of winning more trophies with Inter Miami.Neville was hired Monday as Inter Miamis coach, reuniting with Beckh...

Govt postpones 10th round of talks with protesting farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Agriculture Ministry.

Govt postpones 10th round of talks with protesting farmers leaders to Jan 20 Agriculture Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021