No hope that some solution will be found: Rakesh Tikait ahead of meeting with govt

Ahead of the scheduled talks with the Centre over the farm laws, Rakesh Tikait, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Monday said that they did not have much hope that a solution will be found. He further asserted that the rally scheduled to take place on the outer ring road of the national capital will not disrupt or go near the government's parade.

"Tomorrow we will talk to the government but there is no hope that some solution will be found. On 26 January, we will take out a tractor rally on Outer Ring Road in Delhi, we will not go where the parade of the government is," Tikait told ANI. Meanwhile, while hearing the Centre's plea against the proposed tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said that entry into Delhi is a law and order issue and the police should determine who should be allowed the entry and on what conditions.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, told Attorney General KK Venugopal appearing for the Centre that the court cannot be the authority to decide who can enter Delhi and who cannot. The last round of talks between the government and protesting farmers took place on January 15.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

