Focus on the role of women in agriculture on Women Farmers' Day

Protesting farmers celebrated Women Farmers' Day across the country and at Delhi borders on January 18 to respect the incomparable role of women in agriculture. Women farmers took the initiative by leading the rallies, dharnas and meetings for the day. Samyukta Kisan Morcha member Dr Darshan Pal said that women farmers took out huge rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani and Khargone.

In Maharashtra, they took out a rally with bullock carts driven by women while a tractor rally was arranged in Rajasthan. Women farmers expressed their dissatisfaction with the government and Supreme Court for not recognising women's agency in various spheres including in such citizen movements, Dr Darshan Pal informed in the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's special bulletin.

On the 55th day of Farmers protest, a Mahila Kisan Parishad was organized in Pune and a Mahila Kisan Sansad in Kolkata on the occasion. In Hyderabad a huge number of urban women joined hands with women farmers in a rally. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

