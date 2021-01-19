Terror module busted in J-K, two JeM operatives held, ammunition sized

Jammu Police on Monday busted a terror module by arresting two valley-based terror operatives and seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. According to police, the two terror operatives have been identified as Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik, both residents of Semthan, Bijbehara, Anantnag.

"Initial investigation reveals that the two terror operatives, working under a terror plot hatched by Kashmir-based terrorists and their Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) handler Aqib alias Alfa from Budgam, clandestinely travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur (Samba) and received arms and ammunition dropped with the help of drones," police said. The seized arms and ammunition include AK-74 (2), pistol (1), grenades (16), AK-Magazines (9), live bullets 269 pistol and magazine (2).

Further investigation of the terror module is underway. (ANI)

