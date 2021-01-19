Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investment in Mt Richmond to create jobs and help protect ecosystems

The Mt Richmond Forest Park has unique ecosystems developed on mineral-rich geology, including taonga plant species found nowhere else in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:34 IST
Investment in Mt Richmond to create jobs and help protect ecosystems
Employees will perform welding conifer control throughout the Mt Richmond Forest Park and some adjoining privately owned and Marlborough and Nelson council lands (approx. 28,000 ha). Image Credit: Pixabay

A major investment to tackle wilding pines in Mt Richmond will create jobs and help protect the area's unique ecosystems, Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor says.

The Mt Richmond Forest Park has unique ecosystems developed on mineral-rich geology, including taonga plant species found nowhere else in the country.

"These special plant species are currently at risk of being lost due to the invasive pine forest in the area. The wilding conifer control work proposed in this project will restore the specialised ecosystems on unique mineral-rich rock types," Mr O'Connor says.

Led by Tasman District Council, the $620,000 project is an extension of the $1.3 million Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) funding for Mt Richmond Forest Park Wilding Conifer control this year. The funding will create employment opportunities for an additional eight full-time equivalent employees and training opportunities spread over a three-year period.

Employees will perform welding conifer control throughout the Mt Richmond Forest Park and some adjoining privately owned and Marlborough and Nelson council lands (approx. 28,000 ha).

"This project creates employment opportunities specifically for local tourism workers whose jobs have been lost with the almost complete cessation of international tourism," and also complements some silvicultural workers in the Tasman region," Mr O'Connor says.

The original proposal for MPI had been scoped prior to COVID-19 and was largely planned for helicopters to undertake aerial work and ground crews.

However this investment, through the Department of Conservation's Jobs for Nature funding may allow ground control teams to substitute for some of the aerial work to better target smaller trees and seedlings.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Violent attempt at US Capitol to 'overturn' election shocking, incendiary: Independent UN experts

Describing the attack on the Capitol as a shocking and incendiary attempt to overturn results of a free and fair election, a group of independent UN rights experts has expressed hope that the US democracy will emerge stronger from this cris...

OnePlus releases January 2021 security patch for Nord N10 5G in EU, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G in Europe EU, and North America NA. The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.9.In the EU, the new update is arriving with build number 10.5.9.BE89BA while the N...

Indian Army organises five-day recruitment drive for women in Lucknow

In a move at increasing womens numbers in the Army, the Indian Army on Monday organised a five-day recruitment drive for women at AMC Stadium in Lucknow Cantonment. Major General NS Rajpurohit, Additional Director General ADG-Recruiting of ...

Parler resurfaces online with a message from CEO John Matze after being deplatformed

After social media platform Parler was all but wiped off from the internet last week, it resurfaced back on Sunday local time with the site showing a statement from the companys CEO John Matze. According to The Verge, a message from Matze a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021