Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gazprom bond prospectus carries risk warning over Nord Stream 2

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:33 IST
Gazprom bond prospectus carries risk warning over Nord Stream 2
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Russian gas producer Gazprom has acknowledged in a eurobond prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday that there are risks that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may be suspended or scrapped amid political pressure. The undersea Russia-to-Germany pipeline, set to double the existing Nord Stream's annual capacity to 110 billion cubic metres, has become a point of contention between Moscow and Washington, which has slapped sanctions against the project.

The $11-billion project was suspended in late 2019 after the main pipelaying company, Allseas, has dropped out amid sanctions. The work resumed last month when a small 2.6-km stretch of the pipeline was built in German's waters. The main work is still yet to be resumed.

Gazprom, as a public company, is obliged to inform investors of all potential risks in eurobond prospectus ahead of the debt papers offer to the market. "While implementing our major international projects, such as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, we have faced and may continue to encounter risks associated with changes in political conditions in various regions related to such projects," Gazprom said.

"In exceptional circumstances, including owing to political pressure, such changes may result in a project being suspended or discontinued." Germany, which so far has supported the project which Moscow says is purely commercial, came under fresh pressure to scrap it after a Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned last year, was arrested on Monday shortly after his return to Russia.

The United States seeks to block the pipeline as it plans to raise sales of its own seaborne liquefied natural gas to Europe and this week has moved to sanction Fortuna, one of the main pipe-laying ships Moscow planned to use to finish the works. Should Nord Stream 2 being suspended or cancelled, Gazprom may face financial claims from contractors, it said in the prospectus.

"We may be required to pay compensation, including damages, penalties, cancellation fees and make other payments. We may also be required to record significant impairment provisions relating to our investments," Gazprom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands

The number of COVID-19 cases soaredto 14 in Lakshadweep islands, which remained insulated fromthe attack of deadly virus till Monday, since the outbreak ofthe pandemic in the country nearly a year ago.A day after the first coronavirus case ...

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.Remember his promise - Mai desh jhukne nahi dunga Will not l...

Russia reports 21,734 new coronavirus cases, 586 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,281 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,612,800.Authorities said 586 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 66,623. ...

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

Irans military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021