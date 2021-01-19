Crows found dead near Red Fort test positive for bird flu

Left Menu
As the number of cases of avian influenza continues to rise across country, the national capital on Tuesday confirmed that crows, which were found dead near Delhi's Red Fort area tested positive for bird flu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the number of cases of avian influenza continues to rise across country, the national capital on Tuesday confirmed that crows, which were found dead near Delhi's Red Fort area tested positive for bird flu. The official notice issued by the by Animal Husbandary Department stated, "Samples of 15 crows that were found dead near Red Fort a week ago, test positive for bird flu. The samples were sent to Jalandhar and Bhopal for testing."

Animal Husbandry Department has issued directions to stop entry of common public at the Red Fort. On January 11, the Animal Husbandry Department of Delhi government confirmed cases of bird flu in the national capital.

"Eight samples from dead crows and ducks were sent for testing. All the samples tested positive for avian flu," said the Animal Husbandry Department. As many as 91 crows and 27 ducks were found dead across 15 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks in Delhi on January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

