Maha renames Gorewada international zoo after Bal Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:43 IST
Maha renames Gorewada international zoo after Bal Thackeray
The Maharashtra government has renamed Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur as 'BalasahebThackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park', minister Sanjay Rathod said on Tuesday.

Rathod said in a statement that a government resolution (GR) in this regard has been issued.

The zoological park will come up on nearly 2,000hectares forest land.

It also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the Indian safari at the zoo on January 26.

Three special 40-seat capacity vehicles and an online ticket booking facility will be made available to the people as soon after the Indian safari is inaugurated, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

