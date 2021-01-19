Left Menu
Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates LNG truck-loading unit of Shell India at Hazira

The Minister congratulated ShellIndiaon this endeavour of supporting India’s environmental as well as clean energy transition goals by giving thrust to the creation of necessary infrastructure to promote LNG as a transport fuel.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the unit will boost the availability of natural gas in off-grid areas where there are no gas pipelines and also promote the use of LNG in long-haul trucking. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas today inaugurated the LNG truck-loading unit of Shell India at Hazira, Gujarat. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the unit will boost the availability of natural gas in off-grid areas where there are no gas pipelines and also promote the use of LNG in long-haul trucking.

Complimenting the team of ShellIndiaon this significant initiative taken today, Shri Pradhan said that increasing competition in the LNG sector will help in the emergence of new markets, create new employment opportunities, ensure cleaner fuels for industries and facilitate environment conservation. He said that this is another big step towards a cleaner and greener future for India. "We are committed to increase the clean energy quantum in our energy mix to transform into a gas-based economy, address issues of climate change and build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat." The Minister congratulated ShellIndiaon this endeavour of supporting India's environmental as well as clean energy transition goals by giving thrust to the creation of necessary infrastructure to promote LNG as a transport fuel.

(With Inputs from PIB)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

