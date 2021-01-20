Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration issues last-minute Arctic refuge drilling leases

Formal issuance of the leases by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management came a day before the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who has pledged to protect the 19.6-million-acre (7.9-million-hectare) habitat for polar bears and caribou and to ban new oil and gas leasing on federal lands. Lease holders would still need to seek permits from the new administration before any wells could be drilled, among other challenges.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 04:09 IST
Trump administration issues last-minute Arctic refuge drilling leases

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it had issued drilling leases on more than 400,000 acres (160,000 hectares) of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), delivering on a promise to fossil-fuel proponents on President Donald Trump's last full day in office. Formal issuance of the leases by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management came a day before the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who has pledged to protect the 19.6-million-acre (7.9-million-hectare) habitat for polar bears and caribou and to ban new oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

Lease holders would still need to seek permits from the new administration before any wells could be drilled, among other challenges. The administration's plan to open up the refuge to oil and gas exploration is being challenged in court by environmentalists, Native American groups and Democratic-led states, and several major banks have said they will not finance projects in the region.

The Gwich’in Steering Committee, which represents tribes that depend on the region's Porcupine caribou for subsistence, decried the move. "Our way of life is not for sale or up for negotiation. This is about our survival," Bernadette Dementieff, executive director of the committee, said in a statement.

The Bureau of Land Management's Alaska office said it had issued nine of the 11 leases that received bids at the agency's Jan. 6 auction. It is still working on issuing the remaining two, a spokesman said. The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which was the sole bidder for most of the acreage sold, was issued seven leases. The remaining two were issued to Alaska real estate company Knik Arm Services LLC and Regenerate Alaska Inc, a unit of Australia's 88 Energy Ltd, BLM said.

In a statement, BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett called the issuance "a hallmark step and a clear indication that Alaska remains important to meeting the nation's energy needs." Adam Kolton, executive director of Alaska Wilderness League, one of the groups that has sued to block the ANWR drilling plan, called on Biden to take "strong and decisive action to ensure that no oil rig or seismic truck ever despoils an inch of this last great wilderness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. agency orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags

The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday it would require Ford Motor Co to recall 3 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags, rejecting a bid by the second-largest U.S. automaker to avoid calling them back. The Nati...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration eyes creating White House antitrust czar -sources

The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering creating a White House position to focus on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust, two sources familiar with the situation said. The idea remains und...

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher as Yellen backs more stimulus

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package before lawmakers to help the worlds largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump. At her confirmation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021