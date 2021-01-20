Left Menu
Kerala CM criticises Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticised the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport and said the move comes at a time when an appeal in the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticised the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport and said the move comes at a time when an appeal in the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Speaking in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, Vijayan said: "The Kerala Government has approached the Supreme Court against the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport. The case is under the consideration but, the Central government has signed the agreement due to its deep interest in this matter."

Lashing out at the Centre in this matter, he said during Question Hour, "The Central government is continuously taking a stand against federal principles, it is neglecting the state's demands." On October 19, Kerala High Court dismissed Kerala Government's petition challenging the Union government's decision to lease out the right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Limited. (ANI)

