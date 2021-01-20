Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way, farmers say won't budge from decided route

Farmer union leaders on Wednesday met with top police officials from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana said that they will take out their scheduled tractor rally on January 26, Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:34 IST
Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way, farmers say won't budge from decided route
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Farmer union leaders on Wednesday met with top police officials from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana said that they will take out their scheduled tractor rally on January 26, Republic Day. At a meeting with top police brass at Vigyan Bhavan here, the farm leaders discussed the route and arrangements for their rally, they plan to take out on the Ring road. The rally is proposed as a mark of protest against the Centre's agriculture laws.

One leader said that the farmers did not agree to the route allotted to them and there will be another meeting with senior police officers again tomorrow. "Police want us to shift the rally to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. And we were told to rethink. Another meeting can happen tomorrow", said farmer leader Onkar Singh Agoul.

This is the third meeting between the police and leaders of farmer unions since Monday. Meanwhile today the Supreme Court asked the government to withdraw its plea to pass an injunction on farmers from holding a rally on Republic Day.

The Chief Justice of India said: "We've said that it is for the Police to decide. We are not going to pass the orders. You are the authority to take action." Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Popular Thai politician charged with defaming monarchy

Thai officials on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a popular former politician, accusing him of defaming the monarchy by broadcasting criticism of government efforts to secure supplies of coronavirus vaccines.The action against Than...

Britain helps Kenya prepare for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain said on Wednesday it was helping Kenya prepare to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University, as African nations race to ensure their populations are inoculated. The East African nation has ordered ...

Third Portuguese minister hit by coronavirus in a week

Portuguese Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation, his office reported late on Tuesday, the third cabinet member to be diagnosed with the virus in a week. He had already been in quaranti...

Sebi asks Schneider Electric to list on national bourse or give exit option to shareholders

Market regulator Sebi has asked Schneider Electric President Systems to either list on a stock exchange having nationwide terminals within six months or provide exit to its investors under the delisting norms.Sebi said that if the company o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021