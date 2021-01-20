Left Menu
Teli launches R&D portal for research projects in food processing sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:36 IST
Teli launches R&D portal for research projects in food processing sector
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BJP4Assam)

Union Minister Rameswar Teli on Wednesday launched an R&D portal for research projects in the food processing sector.

About 200 research projects are available on the portal, an official release said.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Teli said the portal launch will help in developing product and process technologies, better packaging and value addition in the food processing sector.

He added that for all major processed food products, processing, packaging, storage and distribution system is required so that domestic and international food regulations and benchmarks are followed.

The minister also inaugurated the First Virtual Expo 2021 for R&D in the processed food sector.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is organising the expo till January 22, 2021 for showcasing the outcomes of R&D projects supported by the ministry of premier food technology institutions of India such as NIFTE, IIFPT, CFTRI, ICAR and IITs.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is the event partner for this expo.

The expo is an interactive platform designed to maximise networking efforts through webinars, B2B meetings, one-to-one chats, informative material like-e-brochures, visiting cards or other documents showcased digitally, the release said.

