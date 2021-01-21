Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K witnessing revolution in sports sector, says LG Manoj Sinha

After declaring open the Premier League at the KK Hakku Stadium Jammu here on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the Union Territory is witnessing a revolution in the sports sector and is heading towards becoming a sporting power house.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:15 IST
J-K witnessing revolution in sports sector, says LG Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After declaring open the Premier League at the KK Hakku Stadium Jammu here on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the Union Territory is witnessing a revolution in the sports sector and is heading towards becoming a sporting power house. The LG said the government taking innovative measures to overhaul the sports ecosystem of J&K, ensuring modern sports infrastructure coupled with world class training for the young sporting talent.

"Around Rs 200 crore sanctioned under Prime Minister's Development Package, another Rs 30 crore sanctioned by the government for boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities to nurture the local talent," Sinha said. Sinha made these remarks after declaring open the Premier League in Jammu here at K.K Hakku Stadium.

A total of 1,250 matches to be organized across all the districts in four different disciplines - Football, Hockey, Volleyball and Kabaddi, around 8,500 players participating in the games during the Premier League, a press release reads. It is no less than any festival for around 8,500 players participating in the games. The talent showcased by the players on the ground is a result of their immense hard work, determination and support from the family, coaches and the officials of the sports department, Sinha added.

For promotion of sports at the grass-root level, elected representatives of Panchayats have been roped in and all the Panchayats have been provided with sports kits worth Rs 20,000 each during the recently concluded Back to Village-3 programme as per the local requirements, he added The Lt Governor observed that all 20 districts of J&K have been given approval for Khelo India State Centres of Excellence. All centres will be connected with former champions of the union territory, he said.

In the first phase, 40 such centres of excellence will be established and later it will be increased to 120, he further said. It would ensure that the talented young sports person can take maximum benefit from the experience of former champions of the UT, the LG said. The data shows that Jammu and Kashmir has a strong and advanced sports infrastructure than any other state or UT of the country, he added

In addition to the new infrastructure, the Lt Governor said that efforts are afoot to bring qualitative change in the existing facilities. The Lt Governor assured the sportsperson of Jammu and Kashmir of all the requisite facilities so that they can also make the UT proud like Bavleen Kour, Suvidha Saran and Shivani Charak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the worlds biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.The Olympics are due to start on Ju...

I-League: Judah Garcia's brace helps Neroca FC thrash Indian Arrows 4-0

All India Football Federations developmental side the Indian Arrows lost 0-4 against Neroca FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in the ongoing I-League on Wednesday. A brace by Judah Garcia and a goal apiece by Varney Kallon and Khaiminthan...

Ronaldo scores as Juventus win 9th Italian Super Cup

Juventus won the Italian Super Cup title after securing a 2-0 win over Napoli here. It was the clubs ninth Italian Super Cup title and Andrea Pirlos first trophy as a manager.The first half of the game witnessed a tough competition, with bo...

SEBI nod to Future Group-Reliance Retail deal

The Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI has approved the Rs 24, 713 crore deal between Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and Reliance Retail. In August 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021