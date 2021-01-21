Baghel announces to install statue of Shaheed Gend Singh at Rajnandgaon

Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday attended the tribute ceremony of 'Shaheed' Shiromani Gend Singh organised by the All India Halba-Halbi Adivasi Samaj Mahasabha, Balod at Godalwahi village of Churia Development Block.

ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday attended the tribute ceremony of 'Shaheed' Shiromani Gend Singh organised by the All India Halba-Halbi Adivasi Samaj Mahasabha, Balod at Godalwahi village of Churia Development Block. "Gend Singh revolted against the British at Parlakot in 1824 AD and on 20 January, 1825, while fighting the British, he was martyred," Baghel said.

He announced to install a statue at Rajnandgaon in remembrance of the sacrifice by Shaheed Gend Singh. He said that special efforts are being made to keep the ancient tradition and culture of Chhattisgarh intact.

"For the preservation of tribal tradition and culture, a museum and research hall will be constructed on 10 acres of land in Nava Raipur. At the same time, works are being done for the preservation of Devguri and Ghotul. Hareli, Karma, Teeja, World Tribal Day and Bhakt Mata Karma Jayanti have been declared as holidays so that our identity remains intact," Baghel said. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of an Ashram, Hostel and School at Godalwahi. He said that it has been decided to declare the support price of Kodo-Kutki in the state, this will benefit farmers of tribal areas including Rajnandgaon, who cultivate Kodo-Kutki on a large scale. (ANI)

