Association of Private Schools put up posters of 'no fees-no exams' outside schools in Moradabad

Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:27 IST
Visual from outside a school (Photo/ANI)

Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city. "We will not allow students to appear in exams if they do not pay fees," said the President of the Association.

"Last year has been tough for all of us due to COVID-19, students were not coming to school and they have not even paid the fees. We are working really hard and taking online classes. We have had a great problem paying salaries to the teachers as well. If students want to appear in the exams, they will have to clear the dues," she added. The President of the Association further stated that the school fees were not paid until December last year amid the pandemic. However, some students have started appearing now as the exams are approaching, still, 50 to 60 per cent of the dues are yet to be cleared. (ANI)

