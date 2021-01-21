Maharashtra HSC, SSC exam dates announced

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced the dates for Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams. The minister informed that the written exams of HSC will be conducted from April 23 to May 29. The written exams of SSC will be held between April 29 and May 31.

"The results of HSC exams will be announced in the last week of July, whereas the results of SSC exams will be announced in the last week of August," said Gaikwad. "All exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms," said Gaikwad further on the current situation arisen due to the pandemic.

The exams in the state are being conducted later than usual due to ongoing pandemic. The cumulative count of active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra stands at 47, 982. (ANI)

