Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra HSC, SSC exam dates announced

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced the dates for Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:23 IST
Maharashtra HSC, SSC exam dates announced
Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad at the press conference. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced the dates for Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams. The minister informed that the written exams of HSC will be conducted from April 23 to May 29. The written exams of SSC will be held between April 29 and May 31.

"The results of HSC exams will be announced in the last week of July, whereas the results of SSC exams will be announced in the last week of August," said Gaikwad. "All exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms," said Gaikwad further on the current situation arisen due to the pandemic.

The exams in the state are being conducted later than usual due to ongoing pandemic. The cumulative count of active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra stands at 47, 982. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Judge rejects NRA bid to end or move New York lawsuit seeking its closure

A New York state judge on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Associations bid to dismiss or move a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the gun rights group. Justice Joel Cohen of Manhattan Supreme Court ...

Politics of lies should be discarded in India: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that like in the US, the politics of lies and hatred should also be discarded in India.Yadav alleged that the BJP had gained power through the politics of lies and hate.The US is the...

Nepal PM Oli thanks India for Covishield vaccine

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Thursday thanked the Indian government for sending 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine under a grants assistance programme.I thank Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji as well as the Government and people of ...

Russia detains allies of Kremlin foe Navalny in protest warning

Russia detained two allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday and threatened to prosecute others over calls made online to join unauthorised protests to demand his release. Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most prominent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021