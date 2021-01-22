Left Menu
Govt providing $3m to help disabled people stay connected

The funding will allow disability service providers to develop digital and community-based solutions over the next two years for disabled people impacted by COVID-19, starting in 2021.

Updated: 22-01-2021 09:16 IST
“I’m really excited to see this support for our disability community across New Zealand and how it’s going to help as our response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” Carmel Sepuloni said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government is providing $3 million in one-off seed funding to help disabled people around New Zealand stay connected and access support in their communities, Minister for Disability Issues, Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"I am pleased to announce that 16 organisations will receive funding for initiatives that help disabled people to access support, be independent and keep in touch with their friends and whānau in innovative and sustainable ways," says Minister for Disability Issues, Carmel Sepuloni.

"There is also a strong focus on initiatives that encourage community participation, which is vital for disabled people's wellbeing and a sense of belonging.

"There are many amazing initiatives – from helping people with dementia to create their own digital storybook of memories to online dance and music workshops for disabled people in rural areas, and online spaces for matching disabled people to mentors and volunteers.

This seed funding is part of the Government's response during the first lockdown for disabled people, which was allocated for the 2021 financial year. Regular progress updates will be required for the period of the seed funding.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

