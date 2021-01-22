Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh procures record paddy this kharif season

Chhattisgarhs paddy procurementtouched an all-time high of 84.44 lakh metric tonnes in the2020-21 kharif marketing season, with nine days still left inthe procurement drive, an official said on Friday.Chhattisgarh has recorded the highest paddyprocurement ever in the ongoing kharif marketing season tillThursday since its formation in 2000, the official said.The paddy procurement is scheduled to continue tillJanuary 31, and till then, the overall quantity is expected toreach 90 LMT, he said.Procurement of paddy is done in the state throughcooperative societies.Nearly 84.44 LMT of paddy was procured till Thursdayat minimum support price MSP.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:36 IST
Chhattisgarh procures record paddy this kharif season

Chhattisgarh's paddy procurementtouched an all-time high of 84.44 lakh metric tonnes in the2020-21 kharif marketing season, with nine days still left inthe procurement drive, an official said on Friday.

Chhattisgarh has recorded the highest paddyprocurement ever in the ongoing kharif marketing season tillThursday since its formation in 2000, the official said.

The paddy procurement is scheduled to continue tillJanuary 31, and till then, the overall quantity is expected toreach 90 LMT, he said.

Procurement of paddy is done in the state throughcooperative societies.

''Nearly 84.44 LMT of paddy was procured till Thursdayat minimum support price (MSP). This is about 50,000 MT morethan the previous record of 83.94 LMT procured in the lastkharif marketing season. As many as 19,54,332 farmers havesold their paddy so far,'' a statement issued by the publicrelations department said.

In the kharif marketing season 2018-19, 80.83 LMT ofpaddy was purchased, while in 2019-20, it rose to 83.94 LMT,it was stated.

Similarly, the number of registered farmers sellingpaddy at the support price, which was 16.96 lakh in 2018-19,reached 19.55 lakh in 2019-20, the release said.

In the current kharif marketing season, this strengthhas reached 21.52 lakh, it added.

An order has been issued to rice millers for custommilling of 27.70 LMT of paddy, of which nearly 25.45 LMT hasalready been transported to mills, it said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary buys Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, first in EU -minister

Hungary has signed a deal to buy Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first EU country to do so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during talks in Moscow on Friday.In the video posted on his Facebook page, he said the vacc...

European stocks head lower ahead of business activity data

European stocks fell on Friday, hit by tighter travel restrictions in the euro zone and weak UK retail sales numbers, while investors awaited the latest batch of business activity data to gauge the pace of recovery from the coronavirus cris...

Fire at Nashik civic body headquarters; no casualty

A fire broke out in the NashikMunicipal Corporation NMC headquarters in North Maharashtraon Friday, but no casualty was reported, an official said.The blaze erupted at around 11.50 am in the cabin ofof the NMC group leader at Rajiv Gandhi B...

Italian yields rise further after ECB sell-off; PMIs awaited

Italian bonds underperformed their peers and their yields rose further on Friday, a day after a sell-off following the European Central Bank meeting, where the banks message was perceived as more hawkish than expected. The ECB maintained it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021