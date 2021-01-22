Chhattisgarh procures record paddy this kharif season

Chhattisgarh's paddy procurementtouched an all-time high of 84.44 lakh metric tonnes in the2020-21 kharif marketing season, with nine days still left inthe procurement drive, an official said on Friday.

Chhattisgarh has recorded the highest paddyprocurement ever in the ongoing kharif marketing season tillThursday since its formation in 2000, the official said.

The paddy procurement is scheduled to continue tillJanuary 31, and till then, the overall quantity is expected toreach 90 LMT, he said.

Procurement of paddy is done in the state throughcooperative societies.

''Nearly 84.44 LMT of paddy was procured till Thursdayat minimum support price (MSP). This is about 50,000 MT morethan the previous record of 83.94 LMT procured in the lastkharif marketing season. As many as 19,54,332 farmers havesold their paddy so far,'' a statement issued by the publicrelations department said.

In the kharif marketing season 2018-19, 80.83 LMT ofpaddy was purchased, while in 2019-20, it rose to 83.94 LMT,it was stated.

Similarly, the number of registered farmers sellingpaddy at the support price, which was 16.96 lakh in 2018-19,reached 19.55 lakh in 2019-20, the release said.

In the current kharif marketing season, this strengthhas reached 21.52 lakh, it added.

An order has been issued to rice millers for custommilling of 27.70 LMT of paddy, of which nearly 25.45 LMT hasalready been transported to mills, it said.