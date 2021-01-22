Left Menu
Indian Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat Type train sets

In this tender, 3 bidders participated and the lowest offer was from indigenous manufacturer M/s Medha Servo Drives Ltd. who successfully met the minimum local content of 75% of the total value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:29 IST
The specifications were prepared after multiple deliberations with the industry at various levels for manufacturing the train sets indigenously. Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Indian Railways has finalised the tender for Design, Development, Manufacture, Supply, Integration, Testing and Commissioning of IGBT based 3-Phase Propulsion, Control and Other Equipment for Train Sets (Vande Bharat Type Train sets) for 44 Rakes of 16 Car each on 21.01.2021.

The procurement includes 5 years of a comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier.

The specifications were prepared after multiple deliberations with the industry at various levels for manufacturing the train sets indigenously. For the first time, the tender required minimum 75% local content requirement of the total value of the tender. This is expected to give a boost to "AtmaNirbhar Bharat" mission.

In this tender, 3 bidders participated and the lowest offer was from indigenous manufacturer M/s Medha Servo Drives Ltd. who successfully met the minimum local content of 75% of the total value. The tender was finalised on Medha Servo Drives Ltd. for an all-in cost of Rs.2211,64,59,644 (Two thousand two hundred eleven crores, sixty-four lakh, fifty-nine thousand and six hundred forty-four Rupees) for 44 rakes of 16 car each. These will be manufactured at three Production units of Indian Railways– 24 rakes at ICF, 10 rakes at RCF and balance 10 rakes at MCF.

The delivery schedule for the supply of these rakes is – first 2 prototype rakes will be delivered in 20 months, thereafter on successful commissioning, the firm will be delivering an average of 6 rakes per quarter.

(With Inputs from PIB)

