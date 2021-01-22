Support Jan 26 farmer rally: CPIML

Left Menu
The CPIML on Friday urged people to support and participate in the farmer rally scheduled for January 26 in protest against the three farm bills.The parade called by farmers is the most fitting way to mark Republic Day 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:24 IST
The CPIML on Friday urged people to support and participate in the farmer rally scheduled for January 26 in protest against the three farm bills.

''The parade called by farmers is the most fitting way to mark Republic Day 2021. Farmers and farm workers constitute the large part of 'we the people of India' who constitute the Indian Republic. ''We urge the people of Delhi and India to do all they can to support and participate in the farmers' parade -- both in the national capital and all over the country,'' the Left party said in a statement. It also said that it hoped the government will ''refrain from unleashing repression against the farmers whose struggle to protect India’s farming communities, food security, and food rations from Company Raj are the best tribute to the values of India’s freedom struggle.'' All the Left parties have extended support to the farmer groups who have protested against the three farm bills, stationing themselves at the Delhi borders.

