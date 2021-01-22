ILO and LinkedIn launch two-year data insights partnership

The International Labour Organization (ILO), the Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) and LinkedIn have launched a two-year data insights partnership that aims to improve government decision-making, promote green jobs and build the capacities of governments to identify and provide training opportunities.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the ILO and LinkedIn on 15 January 2021, the partners hope to support the development of deep, cross-sector partnerships that benefit governments, the private sector, employers' and workers' organizations and civil society organizations. This partnership also supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and meeting the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LinkedIn's real-time view into the global labour market will enable partners to leverage its insights into the skills, jobs and occupations that are quickly rising in demand. For example, LinkedIn's granular, skills-based understanding of green jobs will also detect emerging trends by analysing occupations whose titles may not identify them in a traditional "green" role but are increasingly reliant upon green skills. Complementary LinkedIn data on hiring trends by gender and region will also provide unique insights into the world of work.

Thanks to its MoU with the ILO, these data can now help inform policy recommendations as well as further research and analysis, with a particular focus on supporting governments to transition to green economies within the context of PAGE's work on green jobs as well as helping governments and labour market institutions become more responsive to the needs of workers and employers through the promotion of targeted skills training.

The LinkedIn-ILO partnership also welcomes the strategic collaboration of UNEP and UNITAR, whose complementary mandates and expertise will help translate rich labour-related data insights into informed policies and practical capacity-building activities.