Terrorists lob grenade at police in J-K's Dadpeth
Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in the Dadpeth area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. No injuries have been reported so far.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:19 IST
Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in the Dadpeth area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. No injuries have been reported so far. The attack took place when a police vehicle was on patrol from Kishtwar to Chatroo in the valley.
"A grenade was lobbed at a police vehicle in Dadpeth area of Kishtwar but it missed the target. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Dr Harmeet Singh Mehta said. The police also said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the search operations for the culprits is underway.
Last month, an over ground worker hurled a grenade in Baramulla's Singhpora area when a security convoy was passing through the national highway. At least four civilians were injured in the incident. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Air traffic restored between Kashmir, rest of country
Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital as snowfall disrupts normal life in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT
Air traffic restored between Kashmir, rest of country
2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch