Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Samples of another poultry farm suspected to be positive for bird flu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:57 IST
Punjab: Samples of another poultry farm suspected to be positive for bird flu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samples collected from a poultry farm in Punjab's Mohali district were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, after it was suspected that they were positive for bird flu, officials said on Friday.

After receiving a report of suspected cases of Avian Influenza at a poultry farm at Behra village in Mohali from the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL), Jalandhar, the Animal Husbandry Department has sent the samples to NIHSAD for confirmation, Additional Chief Secretary V K Janjua said in a statement here.

He also said 11,200 birds of a poultry farm, whose samples had tested positive for avian influenza, were culled on Friday.

Culling of birds of another poultry farm will start in the coming days, Janjua added.

Around 53,000 birds of two poultry farms at Dera Bassi in Mohali, whose samples had tested positive for bird flu on Wednesday, are to be culled, as per the statement.

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan directed the animal husbandry department to keep a strict vigil to combat the bird flu threat in the state.

Urging the people to follow the guidelines issued by the department, he said chicken and other poultry products are safe for consumption when cooked properly.

Punjab had sounded an alert earlier this month after bird flu cases were reported from several states and union territories in north India, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

White House: Biden calls for assessment of U.S. domestic terrorism threat

U.S. President Joe Biden has tasked his administration with completing a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on...

Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effecti...

Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.The infection was at a farm 99 km 61 miles south o...

Travel group opposes mandatory quarantine sought by Biden for U.S. international passengers

A group representing the U.S. travel industry on Friday said it opposes making quarantines mandatory for international air passengers returning to the United States.U.S. Travel said it believes the introduction of new mandatory negative COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021