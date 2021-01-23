Left Menu
Massive fire at scrap warehouse in Patna

A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse opposite a petrol pump in Didarganj area of Patna on Saturday morning. The fire also damaged the adjacent shops. 10 fire engines reached the spot to control the fire.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-01-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:25 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

However, the fire is under control now. Police is present at the site and no injuries have been reported yet.

The cause of the fire is not known till now. Notably, a few days ago, an incident of fire took place at a scrap warehouse in the same locality. It took about six hours to extinguish the fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

