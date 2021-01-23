Massive fire at scrap warehouse in Patna

A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse opposite a petrol pump in Didarganj area of Patna on Saturday morning. The fire also damaged the adjacent shops. 10 fire engines reached the spot to control the fire. According to residents of the area, there was panic among the people as the warehouse is located in a densely populated area.

However, the fire is under control now. Police is present at the site and no injuries have been reported yet.

The cause of the fire is not known till now. Notably, a few days ago, an incident of fire took place at a scrap warehouse in the same locality. It took about six hours to extinguish the fire. (ANI)

